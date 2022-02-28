Pac-Man Museum+ Launches May 27 for Consoles, PC, and Game Pass - News

Publisher Bandai Namco announced Pac-Man Museum+ will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store on May 27. It will also be available on Xbox Game Pass on day one.

Pac-Man Museum+ presents a unique curated collection of classic and modern Pac-Man games from the over 40-year history of the storied iconic videogame character’s library. Fans and enthusiasts will be able to enjoy the iconic original arcade classic alongside more modern frenetic titles, including Pac-Man Battle Royale, Pac-Man 256, and more!

Featured Games in Pac-Man Museum+ include:

Pac-Man

Super Pac-Man

Pac & Pal

Pac-Land

Pac-Mania

Pac-Attack

Pac-in-Time

Pac-Man Arrangement Arcade Ver.

Arcade Ver. Pac-Man Arrangement CS Ver.

Pac-Man Championship Edition

Pac Motos

Pac ‘n Roll Remix

Pac-Man Battle Royale

Pac-Man 256

Additionally, Pac-Man Museum+ features a unique visual interface that resembles an Arcade game center. Players can customize their game center by placing cabinets, decorations, and memorabilia throughout their personalized arcade. In addition, there is a mission-based progression system where completing game missions rewards players with coins which can be used to unlock more missions or items that players can place in their virtual arcade room.

