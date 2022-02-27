Elden Ring Sets Record for Biggest Souls-Like Game Launch in the UK - Sales

/ 300 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Elden Ring debuted in first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK for the week ending February 26, 2022.

Elden Ring set a new record in the UK for the biggest launch ever at retail for a Souls-like game. It beat the previous record holder, Dark Souls 3, by 26 percent. The game is also the third biggest retail launch in the UK of 2022, behind Pokémon Legends: Arceus and Horizon: Forbidden West.

63 percent of retail sales of Elden Ring were for the PS5, 17 percent on the Xbox, 17 percent on the PS4, and 3 percent on PC. It should be noted that Xbox and PC has higher digital sales than other platforms and digital sales are not counted in these charts.

Horizon: Forbidden West in its second week dropped from first to second place as sales fell 79 percent week-on-week. There was also a drop in available PS5 consoles.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is down one spot to third place as sales increased five percent. Dying Light 2: Stay Human fell from third to seventh as sales dropped 55 percent.

Grid Legends debuted outside the top 10 in 18th place. The PS5 version accounted for 56 percent of the sales at retail, Xbox at 26 percent, and PS4 at 17 percent.

Grand Theft Auto: The Definitive Edition re-entered the top 10 in 10th place as sales increased 24 percent.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week:

Elden Ring - NEW Horizon: Forbidden West Pokémon Legends: Arceus Mario Kart 8 Deluxe FIFA 22 Call of Duty: Vanguard Dying Light 2: Stay Human Animal Crossing: New Horizons Minecraft (NS) Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition

Thanks, GamesIndustry.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles