The Pokemon Company to Make 6 New Pokémon Announcements This Week

by, posted 2 hours ago

The Pokemon Company via Twitter revealed it will make six new Pokémon announcements this week starting today, February 21 all the way through Sunday, February 27, which is Pokémon Day.

The six announcements will be for Pokémon Masters EX, Pokémon Sword & Shield, Pokémon Cafe Mix, Pokémon Unite, and Pokémon GO.

The recently released Pokémon Legends: Arceus was not mentioned in the list of games to be getting an announcement. It is possible one will be saved for Pokémon Day.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

