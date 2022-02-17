Ubisoft Says it Can Remain Independent, But Any Buyout Offer Would be Reviewed - News

Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot in an earnings call with investors today believes the company can remain independent, but will review any buyout offers.

"We have always taken decisions in the interest of our stakeholders, which are our employees, players and shareholders," said Guillemot via VideoGamesChronicle. "Ubisoft can remain independent: we have the talent, the financial scale, and a large portfolio of original IPs.

"Having said that, if there were an offer to buy us, the board of directors would of course review it in the interest of all stakeholders."

He added, "We have high-value assets, we have the scale to remain independent and create very meaningful value in the future, because we have scale in terms of our workforce, engineering, technology, IPs and engaged communities.

"That’s why we are able to serve so many platforms today with such high quality content… Of course we won’t speculate any more on any potential interest in buying Ubisoft."

Guillemot did say Ubisoft will continue to have access to all of those platforms because all the platforms need great content. If we are continuing to do great content like we do today, we will be able to access all of those platforms.

"If we look at Nintendo, we are the number one third-party publisher on it. Nintendo is interested in everything we do and [we are] even developing games with their brands, so the collaboration exists and it is very fruitful."

