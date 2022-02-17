Ubisoft Says it Can Remain Independent, But Any Buyout Offer Would be Reviewed - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 392 Views
Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot in an earnings call with investors today believes the company can remain independent, but will review any buyout offers.
"We have always taken decisions in the interest of our stakeholders, which are our employees, players and shareholders," said Guillemot via VideoGamesChronicle. "Ubisoft can remain independent: we have the talent, the financial scale, and a large portfolio of original IPs.
"Having said that, if there were an offer to buy us, the board of directors would of course review it in the interest of all stakeholders."
He added, "We have high-value assets, we have the scale to remain independent and create very meaningful value in the future, because we have scale in terms of our workforce, engineering, technology, IPs and engaged communities.
"That’s why we are able to serve so many platforms today with such high quality content… Of course we won’t speculate any more on any potential interest in buying Ubisoft."
Guillemot did say Ubisoft will continue to have access to all of those platforms because all the platforms need great content. If we are continuing to do great content like we do today, we will be able to access all of those platforms.
"If we look at Nintendo, we are the number one third-party publisher on it. Nintendo is interested in everything we do and [we are] even developing games with their brands, so the collaboration exists and it is very fruitful."
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
I mean they aren't doing so hot Stock value wise, and they too have been suffering sex scandals and other bad stuff, their games line-up in particular aren't setting the world on fire, though some are selling.
I can definitely see Ubi being bought out by someone in the future, and it's going to end up being down to Ubi just becoming another Activision and getting itself into trouble.
Everyone wants the Bungie deal now. That publishing house is real mess right now; Beyond Good and Evil 2; Skull & Bones; Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake; EFTs and Work place scandal. I don't like the current direction Ubisoft is going hopefully someone can right the ship.
Once the Activision deal goes through, I wouldn't be surprised if Ubisoft was MS next target.
The governments demeanor towards Microsoft will probably determine their future acquisitions strategy going forward. If that process is an arduous slog with the government imposing a number of strings attached to the sale, Microsoft might cool off for a while.
Ubisoft is a French company. The American government shouldn't care about them buying foreign companies. The French government may not like it, though.
Oh yeah I kind of worded my comment weirdly. I was actually referencing the ABK sale. If the ABK sale is an arduous slog with a lot of strings attached, I think Microsoft will be more reticent to get back out there and try to buy someone again so soon
I'm betting on Amazon scooping up Ubisoft. They got a crap ton of money and they're in major need of IP and studios. If they're really that serious about gaming. Luna is off to a slow start and Ubisoft already has games on the service. Ubisoft could then be fully integrated into Luna to give it a boost, and suddenly Amazon Games has a wealth of IP, studios, and developers.
So far Amazon has only been able to push out New World, which had great player counts at launch, then has since bombed due to the piss poor state the game is in. They published Lost Ark, but that's it as far as Amazon's gaming division goes.