Pokemon Legends: Arceus Tops the Swiss Charts, Dying Light 2 Takes 2nd - Sales

/ 276 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Pokémon Legends: Arceus has debuted in first place Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the sixth week of 2022.

Dying Light 2: Stay Human in its second week remained in second place, while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe was up one spot to third place. FIFA 22 was down from third to fourth place. Mario Party Superstars remained in fifth place.

Grand Theft Auto - The Trilogy re-entered the top 10 in sixth place.

There are a total of five Nintendo Switch games in the top 10 and five multiplatform games.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 6, 2022: Pokémon Legends: Arceus Dying Light 2: Stay Human Mario Kart 8 Deluxe FIFA 22 Mario Party Superstars Grand Theft Auto - The Trilogy Minecraft Just Dance 2022 Ring Fit Adventure New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

