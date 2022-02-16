Lawyer Says Sony's Pricing for Horizon Forbidden West is 'Deceptive' - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 1,392 Views
Hoeg Law Attorney Richard Hoeg in a recent YouTube video called out Sony's pricing for Horizon Forbidden West as "deceptive."
Sony is essentially charging two different prices for the same game. The PS5 version costs $70, while the PS4 version costs $60, which also includes a free upgrade to the PS5 version.
Sony originally said that dual entitlement to own both console versions of the game did not apply to the standard and Special Edition. However, following backlash Sony changed this and allowed PS4 owners of the game to be able to upgrade to the PS5 version for free.
All cross-generation first-party games after Horizon Forbidden West would have a $10 charge to upgrade from the PS4 to PS5 version. This includes Gran Turismo 7 and God of War: Ragnarok.
If you were to search for Horizon Forbidden West online on the US PlayStation Store, the $69.99 version of the game appears first, then lower on the same page you will see the $59.99 version.
Hoeg via Twitter did say, "Folks leapt on me for my Tweet on this a week ago, but there is no defending this kind of business model from the Sony PlayStation folks. They appear to be deliberately confusing the price point in an effort to "steal" $10 dollars from the uninformed. Duplicity and greed.
"For folks not following what's happening here, Sony is offering a PS4 version with 'free' PS5 Upgrade for $60 and a PS5 version with a PS4 copy included for $70. Same package. Two price points. With one displayed more prominently than the other.
"Hell, they didn't even update their FAQ (which is now a complete lie). Tell me how casual purchasers are supposed to navigate this? It's like they want to be sued.
"It gets worse. The PS4 version does not appear to be offered through the store on a PS5 at all, regardless of whether or not you ask only for PS4 games."
"Things like 'deceptive' or 'unfair' practices are always a bit in the eye of the beholder, so while I can say that I personally feel that this kind of thing crosses the line and appears deceptive on its face, I cannot guarantee that a regulator like the FTC or a judge would feel the same way," Hoeg told VideoGamesChronicle in a recent statement.
"That said, as I mentioned in my video, you can definitely look at what has been presented and believe that material information (the ability to get a copy of Horizon for $60) is being deliberately withheld and/or obfuscated by Sony and the PS5 store presentation, and that if consumers knew they could play Horizon on PS5 for $60 many would make that election instead of paying $70."
He added, "I do think that this kind of thing could present a possibility of a class action claim. Many individual states (not to mention jurisdictions outside the US) have deceptive trade practices statutes that allow for civil actions, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see a request for plaintiffs coming from a class action firm on something like this, though it will depend on those firms’ analysis of what they think they can get out of a possible pay day.
"Even taking Horizon Zero Dawn's 20 million sold number and applying $10 to it (which isn’t realistic given the number of sales that will be made on PS4) has the lawyers fighting over ‘only’ $200 million for the class, so they will be looking to see if the bottom line number is enough to fight over."
Hoeg was asked how he would advise Sony to correct the situation and he said, "Practically, not legally, I would definitely advise Sony to change course on this. I suspect at least some of the issues here are arising because of their issues with transitioning licenses across generations, but the simplest thing would be to change the price of the PS5 version down to $60 to match the PS4 version.
"The second simplest thing would be to make sure that the PS4 version is available to purchase through a user’s PS5 and to make it abundantly clear that you get a PS5 version with the PS4 one. What they have instead elected to do seems to be the worst of both worlds, which would appear to be the case because they never planned to give a free upgrade to the PS4 version despite what they told the Washington Post before launching the PS5."
Horizon Forbidden West will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on February 18, 2022.
This guy is absolutely right. This is all just stupidity on the part of Sony. I understand that they didn't intend to end up in this spot, but they got themselves here by not thinking through the pricing structure change. They simplified the pricing structure because the original scheme was too convoluted. But, they needed to just make the game $60 for everybody. Now they are stealing $10 from anybody that buys the $70 version. They obtained that $10 through misleading marketing, to put it mildly. I could make a case that it's outright fraud.
Completely agreed. They should be called out for this and stop fucking around with pricing. It's not like they won't do shitton with titles like Horizon on both systems anyways.
This is the biggest area that Xbox 100% got right and Sony shot themselves in the foot. Many threw out Smart Delivery as marketing nonsense pre-launch and immediately after launch, but it's been anything but.
Not only did Xbox not raise the price of their games, but when there's a free next-gen upgrade for a game and the developer lists out the steps on how to do it, there are no steps for Xbox. They'll just say Smart Delivery will take care of the upgrade and your save data. When it comes to PS5, there's a laundry list of things that need to be done that usually doesn't include the additional steps needed to transfer your save file.
Next-gen pricing model and upgrades was the one thing Sony didn't fully think through. The hardware and games are there, but this is quite the thorn in their side. I guess either way, it won't matter in another year or two when all of Sony's first-party games will only be on PS5 anyway and this blows over.
The major difference between the PS4 and PS5 is the 3D audio, haptic feedback, and adaptive triggers. Along with loading times and resolution.
The major difference between the xbox 1 and series X.. is loading times and resolution.
That and xbox has yet to release a next-gen only exclusive.
Exactly, people forget about the extra dev work that goes into these features also, that takes more time and money. Maybe debatable if it is all worth a $10 upgrade, that is up to the consumer if they have both consoles. But certainly it is not the same thing as the competition feature wise.
And that's a completely fair point! Sony could have thoroughly explained these kinds of reasons as to why the price increase is justified instead of quietly adding the $10 charges like what they did with Horizon. None of this blowback would've happened. Or at least just very little because everyone would've realized the added features to a PS5 version is superior to a PS4 version.
Also, Flight Simulator is actually a next-gen only Xbox exclusive for $60, but this year and next is when Xbox is primarily going to start releasing next-gen only exclusives though. As far as I can see, Halo Infinite was the last first-party cross-gen game.
They did explain why the price increased, perhaps you missed it.
Ah, probably did. Here's another question though, why does Deathloop and Ghostwire Tokyo, next gen only PS5 games, still cost $60 when they have all the PS5 features that have been touted as a justification for the price increase?
Because they aren`t Sony first party so the price was decided by Bethesda,
I know, but it still cracks Sony's reasoning, which just makes it all the more annoying and deceptive on Sony's part. "Because it's not a Sony first party game" is not a good enough reason anymore since we're still seeing AAA games being released on PS5 for $60.
Your argument falls apart completely when you look at the PC. Dozens of different graphics architectures and CPU architectures, controller support for every major controller (including the dual sense and it’s accompanying feature set in modern games), and yet developers don’t force a $10 up charge every time Nvidia releases a new architecture.
The new Xboxes have extensive architectural differences compared to the previous generation, just like the PlayStation 5, and many developers have already come out and said that implanting dual sense controller features requires almost no effort on their part.
This is tired excuse making for an inarguably anti consumer business practice. Sony’s $10 up charge for PS5 games is completely indefensible.
All those features are on top of any hardware architecture differences and updates though, that is the point! Name one dev that said it took almost no time to implement all of the haptic feedback, 3d spatial audio, and adaptive triggers to a game that PS5 games have...
Idk what developers made that statement about the dualsense implementation, but the main point was that it takes a lot more work to make a game on PC due to the literally thousands of different hardware combinations and architectures as well as hardware exclusive features such as RTX and DLSS with an Nvidia graphics card, than it does for console and that's without any features such as what the PS5 offers and still games are sold at a lower cost. Plus the game has to be scalable to be run on the beefiest of beefy PC rigs to the absolute potatoes. Whereas PS5 and Xbox architecture is static and doesn't change for years.
Just as an example, the God of War port on PC took at least over 2 years to make, and that timeframe was just from a single developer who happened to mention how long he was playing it on mouse and keyboard. So we don't even know how long development actually took. That's just how long it was in a playable state. That was for a 2018 game where there was no DualSense controller features or 3D audio, but DualSense still works with the game
Here’s anything conundrum. Why does Deathloop and Ghostwire Tokyo, next gen only PS5 games, still cost $60 when they have all the PS5 features you touted as a justification for the price increase?
We wouldn't be having this conversation if Sony didn't include the PS5 version with the PS4 version though. The cheaper version is quite clearly superior here, because it's cheaper and also includes the PS5 version. Why are there two price points for the same game even if you want to play it on PS5? What Sony has done here is convoluted at best (and also great for PS4 owners).
"That and xbox has yet to release a next-gen only exclusive."
Such a statement feels disingenuous at best, there have been Xbox Series exclusives already, Flight Simulator from 2nd party, while The Medium was released as a 8 month timed 3rd party exclusive for Series X.
What is more noteworthy is that Xbox has more Xbox Series exclusives/timed exclusives currently scheduled for 2022 than Sony has, for 2022 Sony has Forspoken, Abandoned, and Ghostwire Tokyo, while Xbox has Starfield, Redfall, STALKER 2, Ark 2, Scorn, Slime Rancher 2, and Warhammer 40K: Dark Tide. None of Sony's 1st party 2022 games are PS5 exclusive, while all of Xbox's 1st party 2022 games are Xbox Series exclusive.
There were 2 others in Returnal and Demon's Souls, but they're more niche titles compared to the big hitters such as the ones you mentioned.
Honestly, Sony shouldn't even include those amazing features for free. Sell that as DLC.
I agree I love Sony but they've made this whole thing a mess. Luckily it's not a huge issue for me as I don't buy my console based on who has the better upgrade policy but I understand the complaints and fully agree.
Deceptive is putting it kindly, shady or sleazy would define it better. But it was a lawyer's careful word choice.
Does the PS5 version also entitle you to the PS4 version? If not, not only is the PS4 purchase the cheaper way to go, but you're actually getting more for ess money as you can get both versions, versus only the PS5 version with the more expensive option.
Imagine actually defending this scummy move.
If xbox and pc can do it for free then why cant Sony. Its simple, they want to take as much money from consumers. If developers make a good game then then it will sell well. Nintendo is a classic example of what happens when u make a good game
This article was the first I’d heard of it and I’m rather hacked off. Had I known, I’d have bought the PS4 version and saved myself the £10.
This is just a scumy move from Sony.
What actually pisses me off is that they raised the price of all of their new first party PS4 games to 70€ and the PS5 games are 80€, while in the US PS4 games still cost $60 like they used to.
I forget the exact details, but they lowered the price of the upgrade for PS4 users to $0 after backlash, because they promised leading up to launch that certain games would get a free upgrade (that includes Horizon). But I believe this is the last first party game where this free upgrade applies. After this it will be $50 +$10 for the upgrade.
Sony should have kept the paid upgrade so he wouldn
t be able to complain =p and also amazon list shouldnt allow multiple prices for same SKU.
The average customer will never know they paid $10 extra, a few extra millions of revenue is worth a little backlash.
The average customer spoke with their wallets during the Xbox One's lifetime as a result of backlash from bad optics. Sony needs to stop this, or the backlash will catch up with them too.