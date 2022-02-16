Lawyer Says Sony's Pricing for Horizon Forbidden West is 'Deceptive' - News

/ 1,392 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Hoeg Law Attorney Richard Hoeg in a recent YouTube video called out Sony's pricing for Horizon Forbidden West as "deceptive."

Sony is essentially charging two different prices for the same game. The PS5 version costs $70, while the PS4 version costs $60, which also includes a free upgrade to the PS5 version.

Sony originally said that dual entitlement to own both console versions of the game did not apply to the standard and Special Edition. However, following backlash Sony changed this and allowed PS4 owners of the game to be able to upgrade to the PS5 version for free.

All cross-generation first-party games after Horizon Forbidden West would have a $10 charge to upgrade from the PS4 to PS5 version. This includes Gran Turismo 7 and God of War: Ragnarok.

If you were to search for Horizon Forbidden West online on the US PlayStation Store, the $69.99 version of the game appears first, then lower on the same page you will see the $59.99 version.

Hoeg via Twitter did say, "Folks leapt on me for my Tweet on this a week ago, but there is no defending this kind of business model from the Sony PlayStation folks. They appear to be deliberately confusing the price point in an effort to "steal" $10 dollars from the uninformed. Duplicity and greed.

"For folks not following what's happening here, Sony is offering a PS4 version with 'free' PS5 Upgrade for $60 and a PS5 version with a PS4 copy included for $70. Same package. Two price points. With one displayed more prominently than the other.

"Hell, they didn't even update their FAQ (which is now a complete lie). Tell me how casual purchasers are supposed to navigate this? It's like they want to be sued.

"It gets worse. The PS4 version does not appear to be offered through the store on a PS5 at all, regardless of whether or not you ask only for PS4 games."

Folks leapt on me for my Tweet on this a week ago, but there is no defending this kind of business model from the Sony PlayStation folks. They appear to be deliberately confusing the price point in an effort to "steal" $10 dollars from the uninformed. Duplicity and greed. https://t.co/G7OoRzGf2U pic.twitter.com/oSurdmIJOy — Richard Hoeg (@HoegLaw) February 14, 2022

"Things like 'deceptive' or 'unfair' practices are always a bit in the eye of the beholder, so while I can say that I personally feel that this kind of thing crosses the line and appears deceptive on its face, I cannot guarantee that a regulator like the FTC or a judge would feel the same way," Hoeg told VideoGamesChronicle in a recent statement.

"That said, as I mentioned in my video, you can definitely look at what has been presented and believe that material information (the ability to get a copy of Horizon for $60) is being deliberately withheld and/or obfuscated by Sony and the PS5 store presentation, and that if consumers knew they could play Horizon on PS5 for $60 many would make that election instead of paying $70."

He added, "I do think that this kind of thing could present a possibility of a class action claim. Many individual states (not to mention jurisdictions outside the US) have deceptive trade practices statutes that allow for civil actions, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see a request for plaintiffs coming from a class action firm on something like this, though it will depend on those firms’ analysis of what they think they can get out of a possible pay day.

"Even taking Horizon Zero Dawn's 20 million sold number and applying $10 to it (which isn’t realistic given the number of sales that will be made on PS4) has the lawyers fighting over ‘only’ $200 million for the class, so they will be looking to see if the bottom line number is enough to fight over."

Hoeg was asked how he would advise Sony to correct the situation and he said, "Practically, not legally, I would definitely advise Sony to change course on this. I suspect at least some of the issues here are arising because of their issues with transitioning licenses across generations, but the simplest thing would be to change the price of the PS5 version down to $60 to match the PS4 version.

"The second simplest thing would be to make sure that the PS4 version is available to purchase through a user’s PS5 and to make it abundantly clear that you get a PS5 version with the PS4 one. What they have instead elected to do seems to be the worst of both worlds, which would appear to be the case because they never planned to give a free upgrade to the PS4 version despite what they told the Washington Post before launching the PS5."

Horizon Forbidden West will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on February 18, 2022.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles