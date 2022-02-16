SpellForce III Reforced Delayed to June 7 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and Xbox One - News

/ 716 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Publisher THQ Nordic and developer Grimlore Games announced SpellForce III Reforced for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One have been delayed from March 8 to June 7.

"The development of SpellForce III Reforced is going to take a little bit more time," reads a tweet from THQ Nordic.

"In order to bring the best possible RPG/RTS to consoles, we want to make sure the game is in the best possible shape before SpellForce III makes its debut on consoles slightly later, on June 7, 2022."

SpellForce III Reforced is out now for PC.

The development of #SpellForceReforced is going to take a little bit more time. In order to bring the best possible RPG/RTS to consoles, we want to make sure the game is in the best possible shape before #SpellForce III makes its debut on consoles slightly later, on June 7, 2022. pic.twitter.com/6BL1yKQofS — THQ Nordic (@THQNordic) February 16, 2022

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles