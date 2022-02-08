Nintendo Direct Set for Tomorrow, Features 40 Minutes on Games Coming in 1st Half 2022 - News

Nintendo announced it will host a Nintendo Direct tomorrow, February 9 at 2:00 pm PT / 5:00 pm ET / 10:00 pm UK. You will be able to watch it on YouTube in North America, Europe, and Japan.

The Nintendo Direct will feature about 40 minutes of new information focused on Nintendo switch games launching in the first half 2022.

Tune in 2/9 at 2 p.m. PT for a #NintendoDirect livestream featuring roughly 40 minutes of information mainly focused on #NintendoSwitch games launching in the first half of 2022.



📺https://t.co/v0A3I7j0EE pic.twitter.com/jifj1aFIBQ — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 8, 2022

