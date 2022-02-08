Nintendo Direct Set for Tomorrow, Features 40 Minutes on Games Coming in 1st Half 2022 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 502 Views
Nintendo announced it will host a Nintendo Direct tomorrow, February 9 at 2:00 pm PT / 5:00 pm ET / 10:00 pm UK. You will be able to watch it on YouTube in North America, Europe, and Japan.
The Nintendo Direct will feature about 40 minutes of new information focused on Nintendo switch games launching in the first half 2022.
Tune in 2/9 at 2 p.m. PT for a #NintendoDirect livestream featuring roughly 40 minutes of information mainly focused on #NintendoSwitch games launching in the first half of 2022.— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 8, 2022
📺https://t.co/v0A3I7j0EE pic.twitter.com/jifj1aFIBQ
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Let us see what unexpected titles will show up. That's the fun thing about Directs, you can get all sorts of things between the stuff that isn't quite your thing.
Expectations :
-Gameplay trailer of kirby
-Story trailer of Splatoon 3
-Announcement of XC3
-First trailer for Botw 2
I’m throwing in Goldeneye for NSO or remaster getting announced for Switch and Xbox.
Along with Advance Wars Remake update