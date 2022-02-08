By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Nintendo Direct Set for Tomorrow, Features 40 Minutes on Games Coming in 1st Half 2022

by William D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 502 Views

Nintendo announced it will host a Nintendo Direct tomorrow, February 9 at 2:00 pm PT / 5:00 pm ET / 10:00 pm UK. You will be able to watch it on YouTube in North AmericaEurope, and Japan

The Nintendo Direct will feature about 40 minutes of new information focused on Nintendo switch games launching in the first half 2022.

6 Comments
KrspaceT (2 hours ago)

Let us see what unexpected titles will show up. That's the fun thing about Directs, you can get all sorts of things between the stuff that isn't quite your thing.

xMetroid (2 hours ago)

Expectations :
-Gameplay trailer of kirby
-Story trailer of Splatoon 3
-Announcement of XC3
-First trailer for Botw 2

gtotheunit91 xMetroid (2 hours ago)

I’m throwing in Goldeneye for NSO or remaster getting announced for Switch and Xbox.

Along with Advance Wars Remake update

SegaHeart (2 hours ago)

Yes , It's Happening <3

INCITATUSBR (1 hour ago)

in 1st half means... no new BOTW2 teaser at all? =/

S.Peelman (2 hours ago)

Hype.

