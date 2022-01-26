Resident Evil Village Tops 5.7 Million Units, Monster Hunter Stories 2 Tops 1.4 Million - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 9 hours ago / 829 Views
Capcom has released its earnings report for the third quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022. The quarter itself ended December 31, 2021.
The publisher reported net sales for the nine-month period were up 35.9 percent to 88.16 billion yen, while operating income grew 43.9 percent to 35.10 billion yen.
Capcom's forecast for the full fiscal year remains unchanged. Net sales are expected to reach 100 billion yen, while operating income is expected to hit 42 billion yen.
Capcom has provided updated sales figures for multiple titles in its report. Resident Evil Village topped 5.7 million units shipped, while Resident Evil 7 Biohazard has shipped over one million units for the sixth consecutive fiscal year.
New release Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin has shipped over 1.4 million units and Monster Hunter Rise has shipped over eight million units.

Awesome news for Capcom and some of their fan favorite franchises.
While I did feel that RE8 took a step back from the heightened tension and feel of the franchise (Re7 felt like the RE of the old days like RE1,2,3 etc... while RE8 felt more like RE4.) it was still an absolute blast to play and one of my picks for 2021 GOTY.
Hopefully Capcom reigns back some of the elements that make it fall more in line with RE4 for the next installment as I feel we are currently walking that tight rope of falling into the RE5/6 trap which funny enough ultimately lead to a retracement back to the roots of the franchise in RE7.
That aside, these sales figures are strong indicators of growth for the franchise and should give fans confidence that new entries are on their way.
-LADY DIMITRESCU APPROVED-