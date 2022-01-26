Resident Evil Village Tops 5.7 Million Units, Monster Hunter Stories 2 Tops 1.4 Million - Sales

posted 9 hours ago

Capcom has released its earnings report for the third quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022. The quarter itself ended December 31, 2021.

The publisher reported net sales for the nine-month period were up 35.9 percent to 88.16 billion yen, while operating income grew 43.9 percent to 35.10 billion yen.

Capcom's forecast for the full fiscal year remains unchanged. Net sales are expected to reach 100 billion yen, while operating income is expected to hit 42 billion yen.

Capcom has provided updated sales figures for multiple titles in its report. Resident Evil Village topped 5.7 million units shipped, while Resident Evil 7 Biohazard has shipped over one million units for the sixth consecutive fiscal year.

New release Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin has shipped over 1.4 million units and Monster Hunter Rise has shipped over eight million units.

