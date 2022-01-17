PlayStation Renews Trademark for Defunct Studio Psygnosis - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe has renewed the trademark and logo for Psygnosis in December 2021 in the US.

The renewal of the trademark could mean a return of the studio or is just a way for Sony to keep the rights to the name and logo in the US.

Psygnosis was a British developer and publisher founded in Liverpool in 1984. The studio became a subsidiary of Sony Computer Entertainment 1993 was renamed to SCE Studio Liverpool in 1999. The developer was shut down in August 2012.

The studio's first game was 3D Lemmings in 1995 and its last was Wipeout 2048 for the PlayStation Vita in 2012.

