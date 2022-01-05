Days Gone Director Says It Sold Over 8 Million Units in a Year and a Half - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 897 Views
Days Gone game director Jeff Ross via Twitter revealed that when he left developer Bend Studio the action-adventure game has sold over eight million units in a year and a half, He also said it has sold over a million units on Steam.
"At the time I left Sony, Days Gone had been out for a year and a half (and a month), and sold over 8 million copies. It's since gone on to sell more, and then a million+ on Steam," said Ross. "Local studio management always made us feel like it was a big disappointment."
Days Gone released for the PlayStation 4 on April 26, 2019 and for PC on May 18, 2021.
Really?! Are those numbers for real?!
Why would sonyhide those huge numbers?!
Sony cares way too much about metacritic compared to most other publishers.
Every publisher on earth would care equally about a 71 on meta. Lets not kid ourselves here.
Ubisoft continues with the Ghost Recon series after the critical underperformance of Wildlands and Breakpoint do they not? On the other end metacritic definitely didn't save Dishonored. Because the games still sell and they want to make moeny. Sony has a game that sold more than their "big hit" they are showing off and they don't want anyone to know. It really is just sony where critical perception takes PRECEDENCE over sales.
Perhaps it’s launch window sales were below expectations? From what I remember reading last spring, a few issues with Days Gone ended up getting Bend in the doghouse:
-
The game was poorly polished on launch, uncharacteristic for Sony first party titles. This contributed to but was not the only reason for number 2:
- The game reviewed below Sony’s own internal expectations. A first party title for any of the 3 console manufacturers getting below an 80 meta critic is unheard of in the modern era and Days Gone is sitting at a 71. The only first party game off the top of my head from any of the big 3 that I am aware of that has scored lower is Crackdown
-
- The game was in development for 6 or 7 years and apparently had to be restarted multiple times
Sea of Thieves and State of Decay 2 say hi... also i'm sure there are more 1º party games in the 7.1 Meta line, but i just can't remember now.
side note: Anything form Nintendo on the 7.1 line? i'm not sure, many Nintendo games are 2º party and only published by them. Big N "true 1º party" is rather small compared to Playstation and Xbox.
SoT’s post launch turnaround kind of made me forget how rough it’s launch was, but you are correct
yeah, i heard they recovered well! I still think the game is bad, but that's just me and my hate for the "first perso gameplay" that resembles Skyrim's gameplay, something I really don't like.
Note: forgive me those who enjoy the combat and gameplay of Skyrim, I consider it a disaster by today's standards, but I respect you who might come to like it. again, forgive me...
I can't speak to how well Sea of Thieves is, because I don't play it, but it sure has a lot of engagement. Both on Xbox and on PC (and not just on PC Game Pass, also on Steam).
What I CAN speak to is State of Decay 2. That game has also added a tonne of post-launch content, and is now VERY good. And all the new State of Decay 2 DLC has been added to the Game Pass version, meaning you're getting the complete game there, not just the "standard" game, which is excellent support on the part of both Undead Labs and Microsoft. I'm playing it again tonight. :D
SoD is a third person game, not 1st person, and for at least the last year and a half it has been in really great shape. I have 2160/2400G at the moment.
It's basically only the Daybreak horde mode which sucks... the main sandbox maps and heartland campaign are really well done, and the game is seriously challenging on Lethal, too.
Also I just looked it up, Mario Golf Super Rush is sitting at exactly 70 on metacritic but that’s the only Nintendo one I could find under 71
Not made by Nintendo 1º party, only published by Nintendo.
True Nintendo 1º party is a bit "tricky", like main line pokemon games ( Red, gold, saphire, pearl, black...). Many think these games are 1º party, but they are not made by Nintendo, only published by Big N. (Gamefreak is the developer, they are nintendo 2º party)
Nintendo owns Pokemon IP, so it's 1st party.
Nintendo doesn't own the Pokemon IP. The Pokemon IP is owned by The Pokemon Company. Nintendo is a part-owner of The Pokemon Company, but only owns 32% of it.
Even if you just go by just Nintendo developed games there are plenty with below 80 metascores like Animal Crossing City Folk and AC Amiibo Festival, Arms, Labo, New Super Mario Bros. 2 etc. It would just eliminate the mostly below 9
80 rated Nintendo series like Mario Party, Pokemon Mystery Dungeon, Mario Sports games, Kirby and Yoshi.
Maybe they wanted to distance themselves because of how buggy it was at launch. It really got hit hard in reviws because of that. If I remember right they were dropping the price pretty substantially not long after release which also might lead to much higher than usual sales.
Yes, after the bugs got ironed out people became much more fond of it, I just remember the launch being pretty rocky.
That's a lot for a new IP with an average critical reception. Sony must have sky-high expectations for their first party games.
He referred to local management and we don't know the return on investment, those roi numbers might not have been enough for a sequel since these figures seem to have have been heavily driven by sale prices and the decision not to follow up with an immediate sequel was made fairly early on , and that is backed up by John Garvin who was the creative director and lead writer for Days Gone he blamed the lack of full priced sales for them not getting the green light for a sequel, also some of the noise surrounding the studio and Sony seems to stem from them after completion iirc not being to happy with being tasked with helping ND finish up The last of us 2,, because management thought the game had earned them enough status to do what t they wanted, still although they didn't get a Days Gone sequel they did get a new IP approved that they are working on now al we know is it is open world game .
Sony care more about metacritic and revenue than just sales
https://www.pushsquare.com/news/2021/04/days_gone_director_on_skipped_sequel_if_you_love_a_game_buy_it_at_fing_full_price
https://www.resetera.com/threads/jeff-ross-days-gone-sold-over-8-million-on-ps4-in-19-months-and-local-sony-studio-management-made-us-feel-like-it-was-a-big-disappointment.535799/
Why would anyone downvote you for a simple statement, THAT YOU ALSO BACKED UP WITH A SOURCE?! Man, a fickle bunch of down-voters out there! :P Well, I gave you an up-vote. thumbs up
I'm old enough to remember a time when only three software packages had sold a million copies in the history of the world (I believe they were Wordperfect, Lotus 1-2-3, and Flight Simulator). Yep, confirmed, I'm old. :)
There is a joke about 'sold below expectations' that fits here. For context that is around the ballpark of Luigi's Mansion 3 sales for a comparison with another exclusive.
Do the official numbers support this?
So definitely more than 10 millions alone on PS4 by now.
Good numbers.
It did release on PC too you know. Sony canceled any plans for part 2 since they thought it didnt sell too well. That was before it released on PC and sales done very very good.
It sold over 8m before it released on pc. So it's likely sold 10m on ps4 by now
The game came out in 2019, for it to be up to 10 million on PS4 now it would have had to have sold 2 million copies in 2021 alone. That seems exceedingly unlikely even with generous sales
Game was released April 2019. Sold over 8m in 1 and half year so that should be around end of october 2020? It had the generous sales during holidays of 2020 and a full 2021 to sell 2m. Seems more likely than not it has sold 10m by now