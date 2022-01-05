Days Gone Director Says It Sold Over 8 Million Units in a Year and a Half - Sales

Days Gone game director Jeff Ross via Twitter revealed that when he left developer Bend Studio the action-adventure game has sold over eight million units in a year and a half, He also said it has sold over a million units on Steam.

"At the time I left Sony, Days Gone had been out for a year and a half (and a month), and sold over 8 million copies. It's since gone on to sell more, and then a million+ on Steam," said Ross. "Local studio management always made us feel like it was a big disappointment."

Days Gone released for the PlayStation 4 on April 26, 2019 and for PC on May 18, 2021.

