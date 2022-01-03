Devil May Cry 5 Director on Next Project: 'Definitely Ahead of last Year' - News

Capcom game designer and director Hideaki Itsuno via Twitter has teased his next project saying development is ahead of where it was last year.

"Happy new year 2022! The next project is definitely ahead of last year. Please look forward to it," said Itsuno.

Itsuno most recently was the director on 2019's Devil May Cry 5. He has been working at Capcom since 1992 and has also worked on multiple other Devil May Cry games, Dragon's Dogma, and many other games at the publisher.

Happy new year 2022! The next project is definitely ahead of last year. Please look forward to it. — Hideaki Itsuno (@tomqe) December 31, 2021

