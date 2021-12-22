Weird West Delayed to March 31, 2022 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

Publisher Devolver Digital and developer Wolfeye Studios have delayed Weird West from January 11, 2022 to March 31. It will launch or the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

"Devolver Digital and Wolfeye Studios today announced that in order to make Weird West the most immersive and well, weird, journey through the west as possible, the game will now be launching across PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4 on March 31, 2022," reads a message from Devolver Digital.

"Weird West is an impressively deep mix of action RPG and immersive sim elements built on the Wolfeye team’s experience with Dishonored and Prey. Early feedback is fantastic but, as is the case with any immersive sim, there are a lot of variables that can lead to unintended consequences.

"More time is needed to deliver an experience that the community expects from Wolfeye and Devolver. The team understands that this might be a disappointment to folks, but want to ensure that the game they’ve worked on for years is launched in the best form possible."

View a new developer diary below:

