Anti-RPG moon Now Available for PS4 and PC

Onion Games announced the "anti-RPG" moon is now available for the PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam. It is discounted by 10 percent to $17.09 until December 22.

The game first released for PlayStation in Japan in October 1997. It later released for the Nintendo Switch in Japan in October 2019 and in the west in August 2020.

Here is an overview of the game:

In 1997, the now legendary anti-RPG moon launched in Japan. Now, under the watchful eye of its original creators, it’s finally in English!

Have you ever felt it odd that the heroes of RPGs go around opening villagers’ closets and stealing from them? Or that they travel the world indiscriminately killing all monsters they meet? This game looks at the RPGs we all know and love from a new perspective.

Story

One moon-lit night, a young boy is sucked into the depths of his television set. He falls into a place called ‘Moon World’, and thus begins a search for love in order to recover the lost moonlight.

Here, the mighty hero of Moon World murders innocent animals for experience, but the boy’s growth comes from saving the souls of the animals and gathering the love in the world.

Yes, in this game, you level up by loving, not fighting.

The inhabitants of this world are all unique. Observe their daily lives and learn where they hide their secret love.

“Now, please, open the door!”

An RPG without Battles: Save the Monster’s Souls

All the monsters killed by the ‘hero’ are actually just innocent animals. As you explore the game, you will encounter the bodies of these pitiful creatures. But, if the boy can catch their souls, they can be saved.

A Living, Breathing World! Peek into the Secret Lives of the NPCs

Moon World’s residents go about their routine lives, depending on the time and day. The florist goes to work in the morning, and the castle guards arrive at their posts. Some folks have secret midnight hobbies, and others just spend their days fishing.

MD System: Choose Your Own Soundtrack

In moon, you can choose your own music. By using the special music playing Moon Disc (MD) function which appears in the game, you can walk around the map listening to the tracks you like in the order you set them.

