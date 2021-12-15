Pokemon Legends: Arceus Trailer Introduces Diamond and Pearl Clans, and More - News

/ 323 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

The Pokemon Company and developer Game Freak have released a new trailer for for Pokemon Legends: Arceus that introduces the Hisui region's Diamond and Pearl Clans, as well as the merchants from the Ginkgo Guild.

View the trailer below:

Read new details on the game via Gematsu below:

The Hisui Region’s Two Clans: The Diamond Clan and the Pearl Clan

In addition to being home to the Galaxy Expedition Team, two other groups reside in the Hisui region: the Diamond Clan and the Pearl Clan.

The people of the Diamond Clan often speak of the importance of cherishing the present and living in the moment with one’s allies. On the other hand, members of the Pearl Clan frequently advocate the importance of valuing the vast, spacious land shared with others.​

Although the Diamond Clan and Pearl Clan disagree on many of their beliefs, they seem to nevertheless share many similarities. Both clans don clothing designed to resemble certain Pokemon, and both pay respects to special Pokemon they call lords and ladies—or collectively, noble Pokemon.​ Moreover, both clans have wardens who serve these special Pokemon.

The Young Leaders in Charge of the Diamond and Pearl Clans​

Adaman​

Adaman serves as the leader of the Diamond Clan and has Leafeon as his partner Pokemon.​

This daring young man hates to see time go to waste and likes to rush forward without worrying too much about particulars.

​

Irida​

Irida serves as the leader of the Pearl Clan, and her partner Pokemon is Glaceon.​

As a leader, she feels it is important to have the courage to face the vast Hisui region. Though she is suspicious when first meeting people, she will slowly come to trust the player thanks to the help they provide in quelling the noble Pokemon.​

Introducing the Ginkgo Guild Merchants

​A group of merchants known as the Ginkgo Guild also operates in the Hisui region. Not native to Hisui, members of the Ginkgo Guild travel around the various locations of the region, selling the wares they have gathered.​

Add the Mythical Pokemon Darkrai to Your Team in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Players with play records from the Pokemon Brilliant Diamond or Pokemon Shining Pearl games will be able to take on a research request in Pokemon Legends: Arceus that will lead to an encounter with the Mythical Pokemon Darkrai. They will also be able to claim the Modern Team Galactic Set.

Darkrai​

It’s said this Pokemon is active during nights of the new moon and that it can lull people to sleep and make them have nightmares.​

Category: Pitch-Black Pokemon

Pitch-Black Pokemon Type: Dark

Dark Height: 4′ 11″ (1.5m)

4′ 11″ (1.5m) Weight: 111.3 lbs. (50.5 kg)

Pokémon Legends: Arceus will launch for the Nintendo Switch on January 28, 2022.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles