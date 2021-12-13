Xbox Power On 6 Part Documentary Series Available Now - News

The team at Xbox has released all six parts to the Power On Xbox documentary. All six parts come to a total of four hours in length.

"This six-part docuseries takes you back to the scrappy beginnings at Microsoft, where a passionate group of renegades with a hungry entrepreneurial spirit kicked off the first generation of Xbox," said Xbox Director of Programming Tina Summerford.

"As we celebrate the 20th anniversary of Xbox this year, we invite you behind-the-scenes for this first-ever comprehensive and authentic history of Xbox, where you’ll hear directly from the team that lived through the compelling and challenging 20-year journey.

"Each episode covers a different chapter of Xbox history from its humble beginnings within Microsoft, to the design behind the original prototype console, to heartbreaking challenges like the Red Ring of Death, to Microsoft’s attempt to acquire Nintendo in 2000, and so much more. This docuseries will be a nostalgic walk down memory lane for those who have been Xbox players since day one and an eye-opening origin story for those who are newer to gaming!"

You can watch all six parts below followed by an overview of each part:

A small team of upstarts sets out to convince Microsoft that it's time to enter the console business. Chapter 1 of Power On: The Story of Xbox.

The battle to own the living room is on–but not without significant cost and risk. Chapter 2 of Power On: The Story of Xbox.

Public doubt intensifies as issues threaten to spoil the 2001 launch for Xbox. Chapter 3 of Power On: The Story of Xbox.

A console is only as good as its games… and Xbox needs a gamechanger to survive. Enter Halo. Chapter 4 of Power On: The Story of Xbox.

The demand for Xbox 360 is at fever pitch, but a critical malfunction threatens its success. Chapter 5 of Power On: The Story of Xbox.

Xbox loses its way. Can a former intern get the team back on track? Chapter 6 of Power On: The Story of Xbox.

