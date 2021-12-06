Pokémon Brilliant Diamond Tops the French Charts, Farming Simulator 22 Debuts in 4th - Sales

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond (NS) has remained in first place on the French charts for week 47, 2021, according to SELL. Pokémon Shining Pearl (NS) dropped from second to third place.

FIFA 22 (PS4) has shot up the charts from fifth to second place. Just Dance 2022 (NS) took fifth place.

Farming Simulator 22 (PS4) debuted in fourth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Call of Duty: Vanguard Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Xbox Series X|S

Farming Simulator 22 Forza Horizon 5 Far Cry 6

PS4 FIFA 22 Farming Simulator 22 Call of Duty: Vanguard Xbox One FIFA 22 Call of Duty: Vanguard Battlefield 2042 Nintendo Switch Pokémon Brilliant Diamond Pokémon Shining Pearl Just Dance 2022 Nintendo 3DS Animal Crossing: New Leaf Luigi's Mansion 2 PC Farming Simulator 22 Farming Simulator 22 - Collector's Edition Football Manager 2022

