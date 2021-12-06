Pokémon Brilliant Diamond Tops the French Charts, Farming Simulator 22 Debuts in 4th - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 317 Views
Pokémon Brilliant Diamond (NS) has remained in first place on the French charts for week 47, 2021, according to SELL. Pokémon Shining Pearl (NS) dropped from second to third place.
FIFA 22 (PS4) has shot up the charts from fifth to second place. Just Dance 2022 (NS) took fifth place.
Farming Simulator 22 (PS4) debuted in fourth place.
Top sellers per system were as follows:
PS5
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Call of Duty: Vanguard
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Xbox Series X|S
- Farming Simulator 22
- Forza Horizon 5
- Far Cry 6
- FIFA 22
- Farming Simulator 22
- Call of Duty: Vanguard
- FIFA 22
- Call of Duty: Vanguard
- Battlefield 2042
- Pokémon Brilliant Diamond
- Pokémon Shining Pearl
- Just Dance 2022
- Animal Crossing: New Leaf
- Luigi's Mansion 2
- Farming Simulator 22
- Farming Simulator 22 - Collector's Edition
- Football Manager 2022
