PlayStation Partner Awards 2021 for Japan and Asia Winners Revealed

Sony Interactive Entertainment Japan Asia has announced the winners of the PlayStation Partner Awards 2021 for Japan and Asia.

View a video from PlayStation on the winners below:

Check out the list of winners below:

Partner Award

Awarded to titles developed in the Japan / Asia region with top-ranked worldwide sales between October 2020 and September 2021*, with particularly noteworthy activity results.

The winners are:

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade (Square Enix)

(Square Enix) Final Fantasy XIV

Mobile Suit Gundam: Battle Operation 2 (Bandai Namco)

(Bandai Namco) NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… (Square Enix)

(Square Enix) Tales of Arise (Bandai Namco)

Special Award

Awarded to:

Titles developed outside the Japan / Asia region that have amassed the highest sales in the Japan / Asia region from October 2020 to September 2021.

Independent titles developed in the Japan / Asia region with highest worldwide sales from October 2020 to September 2021.

Titles developed in the Japan / Asia region with particularly noteworthy activity results during the PlayStation 5 launch period.

The winners are:

Apex Legends (Electronic Arts)

(Electronic Arts) Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition (Capcom)

(Capcom) Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin (Marvelous)

