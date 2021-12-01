Psychological Survival Thriller AFTERMATH Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

/ 349 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

META Publishing and developer ONE-O-ONE Games have announced psychological survival thriller, AFTERMATH, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG. It will launch in 2022.

View the reveal trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Charlie Gray was at the top of the world. A talented engineer and European astronaut, her career had brought her to where most people could only dream of; but following a reentry to earth gone wrong, and the traumatic events that ensued, Charlie returns a broken spirit. With her life spiraling into darker and darker places, Charlie now finds herself Isolated in a deserted, defragmented world. The only thing she knows is that she has to find the one thing that still matters: Sammy.

In AFTERMATH, players follow Charlie’s journey through an unfamiliar European city, searching for her daughter and fighting not only an unearthly presence, but also her own demons.

Analyze your surroundings and utilize the urban resources at your disposal. Mundane, everyday items can become an invaluable tool in your fight against the enigmatic beings that now occupy the city. Study alien weaknesses and find the best approach to take down those that might want to use you as an offering.

Key Features:

A Powerful Human Story – What form does humanity take when faced with unimaginable events? Do we unite and become stronger, or do we fall apart? Does our past still shape us, or do we find strength in focusing on what could be? AFTERMATH delves deeply into philosophical, psychological and other questions that might get asked if we find ourselves in an impossible situation.

– What form does humanity take when faced with unimaginable events? Do we unite and become stronger, or do we fall apart? Does our past still shape us, or do we find strength in focusing on what could be? AFTERMATH delves deeply into philosophical, psychological and other questions that might get asked if we find ourselves in an impossible situation. Unique Visual Design – With stunning aesthetics created by the brilliant mind of enigmatic Italian visual arts master Alessandro Bavari, the artist behind the design of Ridley Scott’s Alien: Covenant and Suspiria.

– With stunning aesthetics created by the brilliant mind of enigmatic Italian visual arts master Alessandro Bavari, the artist behind the design of Ridley Scott’s Alien: Covenant and Suspiria. Realistic Crafting – AFTERMATH uses Charlie’s engineering mind and scientific approach to create a new take on crafting, rather than a simple system. Observe and take notes of your surroundings to invent a blueprint and then find and combine the necessary parts to adapt and overcome.

– AFTERMATH uses Charlie’s engineering mind and scientific approach to create a new take on crafting, rather than a simple system. Observe and take notes of your surroundings to invent a blueprint and then find and combine the necessary parts to adapt and overcome. Stay Healthy, Stay Ready – Eating the right food, maintaining mental health and physical stamina keeps you one step ahead of your enemy, helping you stay alert and ready to outwit your opponents.

– Eating the right food, maintaining mental health and physical stamina keeps you one step ahead of your enemy, helping you stay alert and ready to outwit your opponents. Face Your Foe – Charlie is being hunted by an unseen adversary. Unfold the mystery of this seemingly invincible “hunter” and use every facet of your arsenal to outwit them and survive. But what other forces could be lurking in the remains of the city and beyond? What fate has fallen humanity?

– Charlie is being hunted by an unseen adversary. Unfold the mystery of this seemingly invincible “hunter” and use every facet of your arsenal to outwit them and survive. But what other forces could be lurking in the remains of the city and beyond? What fate has fallen humanity? A Familiar Setting – Explore a detailed recreation of a city steeped in history, defragmented by the terrifying power of an ancient alien artifact, looming ominously above.

– Explore a detailed recreation of a city steeped in history, defragmented by the terrifying power of an ancient alien artifact, looming ominously above. Life and Death are a Mystery – Charlie is locked in a waking nightmare. What is happening and why is a core mystery that plagues Charlie’s every moment. If death isn’t the end, then what is?

– Charlie is locked in a waking nightmare. What is happening and why is a core mystery that plagues Charlie’s every moment. If death isn’t the end, then what is? An Original Soundtrack – AFTERMATH features a rich and varied soundtrack, featuring original work from artists such as UNKLE, Planet Funk and many more.

So how will you approach the AFTERMATH? Will you become prey, or will you overcome your physical and mental obstacles to become the hunter.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles