Sam & Max: Beyond Time and Space Remastered Announced for Switch, Xbox One, and PC - News

Publisher and developer Skunkape Games has announced Sam & Max: Beyond Time and Space Remastered for the Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. It will launch on December 8 for $19.99.

Join the Freelance Police on a bizarre adventure from the North Pole to the Fountain of Youth, from outer space to Hell and back.

Sam & Max: Beyond Time and Space is a remastered version of Telltale’s second season of episodic Sam & Max games, lovingly updated by a small team of the original developers. Sam is a six-foot canine detective with a nose for justice. Max is a hyperkinetic rabbity-thing with a taste for mayhem. Together, they’re the Freelance Police—an irreverent comedy duo whose esoteric crime-fighting style has been entertaining comic book and video game fans for more than thirty years.

In this five-episode collection of interconnected cases, Sam and Max are back on the crime beat in a showdown with Santa Claus, a race to subdue a giant volcano, and a face-off with a Eurotrash vampire. And then things get even weirder.

Is paranoid shopkeeper Bosco on to something with his talk of a grand conspiracy? Is diner proprietress Stinky hiding the truth about what happened to her grandfather (also named Stinky)? Will flaky neighbor Sybil Pandemik ever find true love? Did someone say… BIRTHDAY?!

Hop into the DeSoto for a hilarious outing that won IGN’s Adventure Game of the Year award the first time around and now looks and sounds better than ever, with gorgeous HD graphics, overhauled lighting and lip-sync, finessed cinematography, remastered audio, and eight all-new musical tracks featuring live jazz musicians.

Zombies will dance. Mariachis will sing. A giant battle robot will trash the streets. And when their friends’ lives are on the line, Sam and Max will risk their very souls to set things right.

An Adventure Game that Makes You Laugh – Explore unexpected places, chat with eccentric characters, and tease out brain-tickling puzzles in an interactive story that has a joke hiding behind every hotspot.

– Explore unexpected places, chat with eccentric characters, and tease out brain-tickling puzzles in an interactive story that has a joke hiding behind every hotspot. Beautifully Remastered – Lighting, lip-sync, cinematography, audio, music, and more have been updated and enhanced to bring Sam & Max‘s second episodic season up to modern standards.

– Lighting, lip-sync, cinematography, audio, music, and more have been updated and enhanced to bring Sam & Max‘s second episodic season up to modern standards. No Walkthrough Required – The game detects when you’re stuck and provides subtle contextual hints. Hint frequency can be customized to accommodate all playing styles.

– The game detects when you’re stuck and provides subtle contextual hints. Hint frequency can be customized to accommodate all playing styles. Optional Driving Mini-Games – Take the wheel of Sam and Max’s 1960 DeSoto convertible for fun diversions from the story. The hood decals and car upgrades you win carry over across episodes.

– Take the wheel of Sam and Max’s 1960 DeSoto convertible for fun diversions from the story. The hood decals and car upgrades you win carry over across episodes. Localization – English voice with subtitles in English, French, Italian, German, and Spanish.

