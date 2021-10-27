PlayStation Plus Games for November 2021 Reportedly Leaked - News

/ 888 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

The PlayStation Plus games for November 2021 have reportedly leaked online by Dealabs who has revealed the PlayStation Plus games ahead of the official announcement. Dealabs accurately leaked the October and September lineups.

The November 2021 PlayStation Plus games, according to the leak, will be Knockout City and First Class Trouble for the PS5 and PS4, Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning for the PS4, and The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners for PSVR.

The PlayStation Plus games for October 2021 include Hell Let Loose for the PlayStation 5, and Mortal Kombat X and PGA Tour 2K21 for the PlayStation 4. The PS4 games are also playable on the PS5 via backward compatibility.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles