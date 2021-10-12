Disco Elysium: The Final Cut Out Now for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Switch - News

Developer ZA/UM have released digital version of the open-world RPG, Disco Elysium: The Final Cut, for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. The physical edition will release on November 9.

The game first released for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4, PC and Google Stadia this past March.

View the launch trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Disco Elysium: The Final Cut is the definitive edition of the smash-hit RPG. Get even more out of this award-winning open world. You’re a detective with a unique skill system at your disposal and a whole city block to carve your path across. Interrogate unforgettable characters, crack murders, or take bribes. Become a hero or an absolute disaster of a human being.

Key Features:

New Political Vision Quests – Face the reality of your worldview as your political compass leads you down new paths. Discover more citizens, a whole extra area, and monumental sights as you leave an even bigger mark on the world by chasing your dreams.

– Face the reality of your worldview as your political compass leads you down new paths. Discover more citizens, a whole extra area, and monumental sights as you leave an even bigger mark on the world by chasing your dreams. Full Voice Acting – All of the city’s beautiful people are brought to life with full voiceover. Play characters against each other, try to help them, or fall hopelessly in love as each word is spoken to you with the appropriate accent and emotion.

– All of the city’s beautiful people are brought to life with full voiceover. Play characters against each other, try to help them, or fall hopelessly in love as each word is spoken to you with the appropriate accent and emotion. Improved Playability – Full controller support and customization lets you play with your preferred setup. Enjoy an expanded range of language options. See the difference when playing in 4K resolution and at 60 frames per second on PlayStation 5.

– Full controller support and customization lets you play with your preferred setup. Enjoy an expanded range of language options. See the difference when playing in 4K resolution and at 60 frames per second on PlayStation 5. Real Role-playing – Customize your character with wildly different skills, clothing items, and tools—from guns to a flashlight and a boombox. Develop new ​ideas in the detective’s Thought Cabinet to change how you approach and handle each situation.

– Customize your character with wildly different skills, clothing items, and tools—from guns to a flashlight and a boombox. Develop new ​ideas in the detective’s Thought Cabinet to change how you approach and handle each situation. Unprecedented Freedom – ​Death, sex, taxes, and disco – nothing is off the table in this open world. Solve a massive murder investigation, or relax and kick back with sprawling side-cases. Disco Elysium’s revolutionary dialogue system lets you do almost anything.

– ​Death, sex, taxes, and disco – nothing is off the table in this open world. Solve a massive murder investigation, or relax and kick back with sprawling side-cases. Disco Elysium’s revolutionary dialogue system lets you do almost anything. Free Upgrade For All – The Final Cut will be available at no extra cost to all current owners of Disco Elysium. Original players expand their experience for free while new players can enjoy the new content from their first playthrough.

