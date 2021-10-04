Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Tops the French Charts, Lost Judgment Debuts in 4th - Sales

by, posted 6 hours ago

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has raced up one spot to take first place on the French charts for week 38, 2021, according to SELL.

The Nintendo Switch version of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot debuted in second place, while Animal Crossing: New Horizons re-entered the top five in third place. Lost Judgment debuted in fourth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

Lost Judgment Deathloop Returnal

Xbox Series X|S

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Lost Judgment Tales of Arise

PS4 NBA 2K22 Lost Judgment Assassin's Creed Valhalla Xbox One NBA 2K22 Grand Theft Auto V World War Z: Aftermath Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo 3DS Animal Crossing: New Leaf Luigi's Mansion 2 Mario Kart 7 PC Microsoft Flight Simulator The Sims 4 The Sims 4 Country Life

