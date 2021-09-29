Cotton 2, Cotton Boomerang, and Guardian Force Headed to Switch and PS4 Tomorrow - News

posted 10 hours ago

City Connection announced Cotton 2, Cotton Boomerang, and Guardian Force will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 tomorrow, September 30.

Here is an overview of the games:

Cotton 2

Cotton 2, the explosive and timeless witch girl shooting game, is finally back! Use a variety of shots and commands to push forward!

Set in the Pumpkin Kingdom which has lost its national treasure—the “Bluewater Willow,” this brain-stimulating action-shooter follows Cotton, a witch with the biggest appetite in the universe, and Appli, the most tomboyish girl in the royal family.

This is the fourth installment in the fantasy shooting game series featuring Cotton, one of Success’ most popular characters.

This masterpiece of the past is given new life using the specially-developed “Zebra Engine.”

The new features included such as game rewind, slow mode, and quick save greatly improve ease of play.

Online rankings have also been added!

Cotton Boomerang

There are team battles this time! Take full advantage of all the amplified action and push forward!

Set in the Pumpkin Kingdom which has lost its national treasure—the “Bluewater Willow,” this brain-stimulating action-shooter follows Cotton, a witch with the biggest appetite in the universe, and Appli, the most tomboyish girl in the royal family.

This is the fifth installment in the fantasy shooting game series featuring Cotton, one of Success’ most popular characters.

This masterpiece of the past is given new life using the specially-developed “Zebra Engine.”

The new features included such as game rewind, slow mode, and quick save greatly improve ease of play.

Online rankings have also been added!

Guardian Force

Attack in 360 degrees! Guardian Force, the timeless shooting game featuring cyber tanks, is finally back!

The Guardians, a secret society wielding the power of the Force, have readied their tanks and intend on crushing the aspirations of the Hammerbolt Empire!

This is an auto-scrolling, multidirectional shooting game released by Success in 1998.

This masterpiece of the past is given new life using the specially-developed “Zebra Engine.”

The new features included such as game rewind, slow mode, and quick save greatly improve ease of play.

Online rankings have also been added!

