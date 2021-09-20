NBA 2K22 Shoots to the Top of the Italian Charts - Sales

NBA 2K22 (PS5) has scored a slam dunk by debuting in first place on the Italian charts for Week 36, 2021, which ended September 12, 2021. The PlayStation 4 version of the game debuted in third place.

WarioWare: Get It Together! (NS) debuted in fifth place. Tales of Arise (PS5) debuted in sixth place.

There are six PlayStation 4 titles in the top 10, two PlayStation 5 titles, and two Nintendo Switch titles.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games for Italy for Week 36, 2021:

NBA 2K22 (PS5) - NEW Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) NBA 2K22 (PS4) - NEW F1 2021 (PS4) WarioWare: Get It Together! (NS)* - NEW Tales of Arise (PS5) - NEW Gran Turismo Sport (PS4) God of War (PS4) Minecraft (NS) The Crew 2 (PS4)

*Retail sales only

