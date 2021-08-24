Forza Horizon 5 Gets New Gameplay and Cover Cars Trailer, Xbox Controller Announced - News

Publisher Microsoft and developer Playground Games have new trailers and details for Forza Horizon 5. There was new gameplay showcased and the Mercedes-AMG ONE and 2021 Ford Bronco Badlands were revealed as the game's cover cars. The Forza Horizon 5 Limited Edition Xbox Wireless Controller was also announced.

Taking a Closer Look at the Start of Forza Horizon 5

During the Gamescom 2021 Xbox Stream, we showcased what players can expect when hopping into Forza Horizon 5 for the first time, including footage of both of our cover cars, the Mercedes-AMG ONE and the 2021 Ford Bronco Badlands, in action. As longtime fans know, the beginning of a Forza Horizon game sets the stage for everything to come, so we felt like it was important to share a look at these pivotal moments.

As you play through Forza Horizon 5 and explore our expansive version of Mexico, you can expect cargo planes, an active volcano, a race to the festival under beautiful Mexican skies, and more. You’ll see exciting sights like the Ford Bronco Badlands atop the active, snow-capped Gran Caldera volcano, the 2020 Corvette Stingray tearing up the asphalt towards a dust storm in the Mexican farmland, and the Porsche 911 Desert Flyer crashing through the dense jungle tree canopy.

And finally, you’ll get to experience the stunning Mercedes-AMG ONE at full speed along Mexico’s sunbaked rocky coast.

Introducing Our Cover Cars: the Mercedes-AMG ONE and 2021 Ford Bronco Badlands

Forza games are all about the cars, and in addition to those in the game, we showcase stand-out models on the game’s cover. We’re thrilled to unveil the cover of Forza Horizon 5 featuring the Mercedes-AMG ONE, which marks the first time a car features Formula 1 hybrid technology almost one-to-one from the track to the street—-putting this power in players’ hands allows them to explore Mexico’s streets and roads in an unprecedented way. Joining the Mercedes-AMG ONE on the cover is the 2021 Ford Bronco Badlands, primed to deliver rugged, off-roading across Mexico’s vast terrain like those amazing jungles and deserts.

Just like the incredibly diverse location of Mexico, we want to bring diverse vehicles to the game to take advantage of what Mexico has to offer. Bringing the 2021 Ford Bronco Badlands and Mercedes-AMG ONE to Forza Horizon 5 was a true collaboration between all parties, which shows when you get behind the wheel.

We’re thrilled Ford and Mercedes-AMG fans can drive the year’s biggest vehicles in-game, thanks to their great partnership. And thanks to the capabilities of the Xbox Series X|S consoles, we knew we could dial-up the detail and authenticity more than ever before. For example, raytracing in Forzavista—we get a new level of material response and reflections, that are more like what you’d see with your eyes in real-life. It made things extra exciting for the team to capture the beauty and realism of these vehicles, and we can’t wait for the fans to get their hands on them.

Forza Horizon 5 Limited Edition Xbox Wireless Controller

We also announced the Forza Horizon 5 Limited Edition Xbox Wireless Controller, inspired by the powder fireworks that go off throughout the day at the in-game Horizon Festival. The controller features a first-ever transparent yellow finish, with a custom-colored, visible rumble motor and lighting effects that play off the Xbox button. The controller includes textured grips on the triggers and bumpers, and custom bottom and side dimple patterned grips inspired by perforated style performance car steering wheels.

The Forza Horizon 5 Limited Edition Controller also includes an exclusive downloadable content for a Forza edition car, cosmetic item, and a victory emote to celebrate your epic wins (downloadable content requires Forza Horizon 5 game, sold separately). You can pre-order today, and this controller will be available on November 9.

Forza Horizon 5 will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC on November 9.

