Point Blank Announces Stray Blade for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC - News

posted 9 hours ago

Publisher 505 Games and developer Point Blank have announced action RPG, Stray Blade, for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. It will launch in 2022.

Here is an overview of the gam:

Prove yourself in this action RPG and master intense combat while exploring the ancient ruins of a mysterious civilization. Legends tell of Acrea the Lost Valley, a wild and overgrown place but unmistakably powerful. You found this forgotten land yet died. Time passes, and miraculously you are brought back to life. The price you pay: You are bound to this land.

Regain your freedom and embark on the quest of restoring balance in this ravaged and war-torn place guided by your trusty companion, Boji. Explore towering throne rooms of giant god-kings and long-lost cities. As you uncover their secrets, prepare to face even deadlier foes. Get ready to explore a world that is constantly altered by your discoveries and the waging forces! Set off for an unforgettable adventure.

Key Features:

The Untold Story – Embark on an unforgettable journey and discover the story of Acrea and its ancient legacy. Discover the whole history that turned the peaceful valley into a place of war and death. Use this knowledge to destroy the relics of the past and restore peace in the war-torn valley.

– Embark on an unforgettable journey and discover the story of Acrea and its ancient legacy. Discover the whole history that turned the peaceful valley into a place of war and death. Use this knowledge to destroy the relics of the past and restore peace in the war-torn valley. Changing World – Change is part of your journey where every victory leaves a mark in the world. Time keeps moving forward even if you die. Revisit the places of former victory and experience the changes you brought to the world. But beware! Your actions will lead to even greater challenges.

– Change is part of your journey where every victory leaves a mark in the world. Time keeps moving forward even if you die. Revisit the places of former victory and experience the changes you brought to the world. But beware! Your actions will lead to even greater challenges. Full Combat Control _ The hyper-responsive combat system allows quick reactions and precise attacks to fully control the flow of battle. It merges strategic anticipation of enemy attacks with split-second blade-to-blade reactions — the High Noon of melee weapon combat.

_ The hyper-responsive combat system allows quick reactions and precise attacks to fully control the flow of battle. It merges strategic anticipation of enemy attacks with split-second blade-to-blade reactions — the High Noon of melee weapon combat. Epic Boss Fights – Encounter the God-Kings that ruined the land in the past. Bring their legacy to fall and free the land from the shadows of the old era. Harvest their powers and use them to unravel the mysteries of Acrea. New domains are waiting to be unlocked.

– Encounter the God-Kings that ruined the land in the past. Bring their legacy to fall and free the land from the shadows of the old era. Harvest their powers and use them to unravel the mysteries of Acrea. New domains are waiting to be unlocked. Progression – Both the adventurer and Boji have individual talent trees. The Adventurer is a fighter who gains experience through battle, whereas Boji is a craftsman who increases his experience by finding pieces of ancient lore.

– Both the adventurer and Boji have individual talent trees. The Adventurer is a fighter who gains experience through battle, whereas Boji is a craftsman who increases his experience by finding pieces of ancient lore. Explore the Lost Valley – Acrea’s colorful world ranges from overgrown city ruins to frozen caves and winding canyons. Together with your companion, explore the deepest corners of an ever-changing world bristling with adventure. Every discovery holds treasures. Find rare materials, recipes, weapons, lore pieces, and beautiful places.

