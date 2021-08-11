PS5 and Xbox Series X|S Sales Climb - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for July 25-31 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 51 minutes ago / 3,613 Views
The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console with 284,653 units sold for the week ending July 31, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch has now sold an estimated 89.04 million units lifetime.
The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 245,061 units to bring its lifetime sales to 10.48 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 129,866 units to bring their lifetime sales to 6.45 million units.
The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 28,353 units, the Xbox One sold 12,729 units, and the Nintendo 3DS sold 341 units.
Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are down 52,135 units (-15.5%). The PlayStation 4 is down 89,835 (-76.0%), the Xbox One is down 12,742 units (-50.0%), and the 3DS is down 5,954 units (-94.6%).
Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):
- Switch - 284,653 (89,038,722)
- PlayStation 5 - 245,061 (10,479,928)
- Xbox Series X|S - 129,866 (6,454,980)
- PlayStation 4 - 28,353 (116,300,703)
- Xbox One - 12,729 (50,308,316)
- 3DS - 341 (75,939,657)
- Switch - 98,846
- PlayStation 5 - 73,487
- Xbox Series X|S - 70,716
- PlayStation 4 - 11,396
- Xbox One - 9,611
- PlayStation 5 - 118,287
- Switch - 82,793
- Xbox Series X|S - 43,361
- PlayStation 4 - 13,936
- Xbox One - 2,488
- Switch - 89,927
- PlayStation 5 - 46,825
- Xbox Series X|S - 11,766
- PlayStation 4 - 2,503
- Xbox One - 388
- 3DS - 341 (Japan only)
- Switch - 13,087
- PlayStation 5 - 6,462
- Xbox Series X|S - 4,023
- PlayStation 4 - 518
- Xbox One - 242
This is the end of a 72 week streak by the switch of selling 300k or more. It is a wonderful streak that is only second to the DS that had 111 weeks.
You mean. you hope it will!
No, I mean this is my prediction, and it likely will happen.
PS5 had a big shipment in Europe for this week and taking a quick look at the first week of August PS5 sales in Europe will most likely drop a bit. I'm not so sure PS5 will top Switch in any week this year due to the limited supply. If supply met demand PS5 would likely be equal to or ahead of Switch.
Yep, only the supply issue stays, but even with it, if PS5 retain the same level or could go up to at least around 280k or 300k per week, will top switch, with switch dropping every week, I expect to reach 250K weekly by end of august, so it is possible to see some weeks here and there that PS5 tops switch. But again the supply is playing a big role here.
Only in your head and heart. As Trunks said, it's unlikely to be any time this year, regardless of how much you want it to happen.
It's not only in my head, and is far from my heart, my heart is far from the switch anyways. And there is more people also thinking that the switch is past it's peak and it's a matter of just the supplies for the PS5 to pass it. Also Trunks haven't said it's unlikely, but just that if it's following the 2020 pace, may go up. Which is not sure by this point.
Same situation as the Wii. First PS5 + XS start to beat the Switch, then the PS5 on its own. It might soon be trading blows the XS.
The officials and total numbers about this year from the companys is 25.5 M Switch and 14.8 M ps5.
The Switch really is at a time where it should get a price cut just to keep the sales up. But with the OLED model they positionned themselves as keeping the same price for the rest of the year atleast, which i doubt they will pull off as well as they envisioned.