PS5 and Xbox Series X|S Sales Climb - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for July 25-31 - Sales

/ 3,613 Views

by, posted 51 minutes ago

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console with 284,653 units sold for the week ending July 31, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch has now sold an estimated 89.04 million units lifetime.

The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 245,061 units to bring its lifetime sales to 10.48 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 129,866 units to bring their lifetime sales to 6.45 million units.

The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 28,353 units, the Xbox One sold 12,729 units, and the Nintendo 3DS sold 341 units.

Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are down 52,135 units (-15.5%). The PlayStation 4 is down 89,835 (-76.0%), the Xbox One is down 12,742 units (-50.0%), and the 3DS is down 5,954 units (-94.6%).

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 284,653 ( 89,038,722 ) PlayStation 5 - 245,061 ( 10,479,928 ) Xbox Series X|S - 129,866 ( 6,454,980 ) PlayStation 4 - 28,353 ( 116,300,703 ) Xbox One - 12,729 ( 50,308,316 ) 3DS - 341 ( 75,939,657 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:

Switch - 98,846 PlayStation 5 - 73,487 Xbox Series X|S - 70,716 PlayStation 4 - 11,396 Xbox One - 9,611

Europe hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 118,287 Switch - 82,793 Xbox Series X|S - 43,361 PlayStation 4 - 13,936 Xbox One - 2,488 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:

Switch - 89,927 PlayStation 5 - 46,825 Xbox Series X|S - 11,766 PlayStation 4 - 2,503 Xbox One - 388 3DS - 341 (Japan only)

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:

Switch - 13,087 PlayStation 5 - 6,462 Xbox Series X|S - 4,023 PlayStation 4 - 518 Xbox One - 242

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles