The Legend Of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Tops the Swiss Charts

posted 8 hours ago

The Legend Of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD has debuted in first place on the Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the 28th week of 2021.

F1 2021 has debuted in second place.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe drops from second to third place, while Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart has re-entered the top 10 in fourth place. FIFA 21 drops from third to fifth place, while Minecraft remains in sixth place.

There are a total of five Nintendo Switch games in the top 10, four multiplatform games, and one PlayStation 5 game.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 28, 2021: The Legend Of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD - NEW F1 2021 - NEW Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart FIFA 21 Minecraft Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings Of Ruin Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury FIFA 21 - Legacy Edition Assassin's Creed Valhalla

