Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin Tops the Italian Charts - Sales

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin (NS) has debuted in first place on the Italian charts for Week 27, 2021, which ended July 11, 2021.

FIFA 21 (PS4) has dropped to second place, while Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) drops from second to third place. Just Dance 2021 (NS) has dropped from third to fourth place. Minecraft (NS) once again rounds out the top five.

There are six Nintendo Switch titles in the top 10 and four PlayStation 4 titles.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games for Italy for Week 27, 2021:

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin (NS) - NEW FIFA 21 (PS4) Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) Just Dance 2021 (NS) Minecraft (NS) Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS)* The Crew 2 (PS4) NBA 2K21 (PS4) Taiko No Tatsujin: Drum 'N' Fun! (NS) Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury (NS)*

*Retail sales only

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

