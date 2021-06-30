Persona Series Sales Top 15 Million Units, Persona 5 Royal Sells 1.8 Million - Sales

Atlus in its earnings report for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 has revealed the sales figures for the Persona franchise.

The total sales for the Persona series has now topped 15 million units worldwide.

Persona 5 Royal (PS4) has sold over 1.8 million units, which is up from 1.4 million in July 2020. Persona 5 Strikers (PS4, Switch, PC) has sold over 1.5 million units, which is up from 1.3 million in April 2021. Persona 4 Golden (PC) has sold over 900,000 units, which is up from 500,000 in July 2020.

Sales in North America, Europe, and Asia for games in the Persona franchise have exceeded the expectations of Atlus.

