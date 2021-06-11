The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes Launches October 22 - News

Publisher Bandai Namco and developer Supermassive Games announced The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on October 22.

Experience moments of tension and terror alone in single player mode, with your friends through two-player online shared story or with up to five players in the couch-friendly movie night mode.

Iraq, 2003. In the shadow of the Zagros mountains a military unit comes under fire from Iraqi forces. The resulting firefight causes an earth tremor where both sides fall into the ruins of a buried Sumerian temple. With all communication severed, our protagonists are trapped in a terrifying underworld they must navigate to escape – unaware that something ancient and evil has awakened in the shadows and has found a new prey to hunt.

Horrific discoveries and impossible decisions now face the survivors as they strive to escape the terrifying threat they awakened. Will they each prioritize their own survival, or put aside their fears and personal rivalries to fight together as one against these underworld monsters?

Game Editions

The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes will be available in standard and Pazuzu editions, and will also be included in the upcoming Triple Pack bundle.

The Pazuzu Edition , includes House of Ashes game, the Pazuzu Edition box, an exclusive underworld creature figurine (9x9x10cm), a metal Eclipse pin, exclusive art print, stickers and access to the pre-order bonus: “The Curator’s Cut.”

The Triple Pack is a bundle of Man of Medan, Little Hope, and House of Ashes games. It also includes a four-disc SteelBook, a Dark Pictures cloth map, three pins from The Dark Pictures, and access to the pre-order bonus: "The Curator's Cut."

Pre-order Bonus

Day-1 access to “The Curator’s Cut,” opening up previously unavailable scenes with different playable characters and outcomes.

