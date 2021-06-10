Planet of Lana is a Puzzle Adventure Game, Announced for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC - News

by, posted 4 hours ago

Publisher Thunderful and developer Wishfully have announced cinematic puzzle adventure game, Planet of Lana, for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Windows 10. It will launch in late 2022.

View the reveal trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

A planet that used to be a place of undisturbed balance between human, nature, and animal has now become something else entirely.

The disharmony that had been in the making for hundreds of years has finally arrived in the form of a faceless army. But this is not a story about war. This is a story about a vibrant, beautiful planet –and the journey to keep it that way.

Explore a colorful world with a trusted companion.

Friendships grow in violent and puzzling terrain.

Programmed doesn’t mean predictable.

Bravely can fit in the smallest of creatures.

Everything isn’t a fight.

Welcome to an off-earth odyssey.

Key Features:

Unique companion-based gameplay.

Solve puzzles with diverse challenges and quirky twists.

Carefully navigate dangerous situations using stealth and wit.

Use your reflexes and survive challenging action sequences.

Discover an epic story that stretches across galaxies and centuries.

