Warner Bros. Games E3 2021 Presentation Only Features Back 4 Blood

by, posted 4 hours ago

When the E3 2021 schedule was revealed it included "Warner Bros. Games and Back 4 Blood" as part of Sunday, June 13. However, it appears Warner Bros. Games will only be showcasing Back 4 Blood and will not have a seperate event.

"The Warner Bros. Games presentation is Back 4 Blood, there is not a separate event," reads a tweet from the official Summer Game Fest Twitter account.

Back 4 Blood showcase will take place on Sunday, June 13 at 2:00 pm PT / 5:00 pm ET / 10:00 pm UK. The event will showcase PvP for Back 4 Blood. You will be able to watch the showcase on Twitch here.

Back 4 Blood will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store on October 12.

