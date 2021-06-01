PS5 Now the Best-Selling Console in the UK in 2021, Xbox Series X|S Catching Up - Sales

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console in the UK in May, according to the head of GamesIndustry Christopher Dring via Twitter.

The amount of stock for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S were much higher in the UK in May than they were in April. The PlayStation 5 is now the best-selling console in the UK in 2021 to date, with a decent lead over the Nintendo Switch. The Xbox Series X|S is starting to catch up as well.

"Stock levels improved greatly for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S in the UK in May," said Dring. "Both platforms did better last month compared with April. PS5 now the no.1 console for the year, with a healthy lead over Nintendo Switch. Xbox also catching up."

Dring added that the Nintendo Switch was only slighty behind the Xbox Series X|S by less than 1,000 units.

"Switch still had a decent month," he said. "It was only slightly behind Xbox. It didn't do as well as it did in May, but we are talking hundreds of units here"

