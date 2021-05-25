Resident Evil Village Tops the French Charts - Sales

Resident Evil Village (PS4) has shot up from second to first place on the French charts in week 19, 2021, according to SELL. The PS5 version drops from first to third place.

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury (NS) jumps from fourth to second place. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) has re-entered the charts in fourth place.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition (PS4) debuted in fifth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

Resident Evil Village Returnal Resident Evil Village Collector's Edition

Xbox Series X|S

Resident Evil Village Assassin's Creed Valhalla Resident Evil Village Collector's Edition

PS4 Resident Evil Village Mass Effect Legendary Edition FIFA 21

Xbox One Mass Effect Legendary Edition FIFA 21 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Nintendo Switch Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo 3DS Animal Crossing: New Leaf Mario Kart 7 Super Mario 3D Land PC The Sims 4 Farming Simulator 19

