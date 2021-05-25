Resident Evil Village Tops the French Charts - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 216 Views
Resident Evil Village (PS4) has shot up from second to first place on the French charts in week 19, 2021, according to SELL. The PS5 version drops from first to third place.
Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury (NS) jumps from fourth to second place. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) has re-entered the charts in fourth place.
Mass Effect Legendary Edition (PS4) debuted in fifth place.
Top sellers per system were as follows:
PS5
- Resident Evil Village
- Returnal
- Resident Evil Village Collector's Edition
Xbox Series X|S
- Resident Evil Village
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla
- Resident Evil Village Collector's Edition
- Resident Evil Village
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition
- FIFA 21
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition
- FIFA 21
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Animal Crossing: New Leaf
- Mario Kart 7
- Super Mario 3D Land
- The Sims 4
- Farming Simulator 19
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
There are no comments to display.