Mass Effect: Legendary Edition Debuts in 1st on the UK Charts, Extra PS5 Stock Bumps Spider-Man Sales - Sales

/ 525 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition has debuted in first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK for the week ending May 15, 2021. It sold half of what Resident Evil Village did the previous week.

The PlayStation 4 version of Mass Effect: Legendary Edition accounted for 68 percent of the total retail sales, while the Xbox One version accounted for 32 percent of the sales.

Resident Evil Village drops to second place as sales fell 59 percent in its second week. Spider-Man: Miles Morales shoots up to third place with 88 percent of its sales were the PlayStation 5 version. This was due to extra PS5 stock become available last week.

Subnautica: Below Zero debuted in fifth place. 46 percent of its sales were on the PS4, followed by the Xbox One version at 36 percent, and 17 percent on the PS5. A double pack that includes Subnautica: Below Zero and the original was released for the Nintendo Switch and debuted in 38th place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles:

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition - NEW Resident Evil Village Spider-Man: Miles Morales FIFA 21 Subnautica: Below Zero - NEW Animal Crossing: New Horizons Minecraft (NS) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury New Pokemon Snap

Thanks, GamesIndustry.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles