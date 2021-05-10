New Pokemon Snap Sold 147,742 Units in Japan, Switch Sells 165,268, PS5 Sells 30,973 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 500 Views
New Pokemon Snap (NS) in its first week on the retail charts in Japan sold 147,742 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending May 2, 2021. The numbers were leaked via ResetEra.
R-Type Final 2 (PS4) sold 8,693 units in its first week, while Returnal (PS5) sold 6,573 units in week one.
Monster Hunter Rise (NS) had a very strong week with sales of 102,952 units to bring its lifetime sales in Japan to 2,073,323.
The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 165,268 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 30,973 units, the PlayStation 4 sold 1,736 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 512 units, and the 3DS sold 543 units.
Here are the leaked software sales numbers via ResetEra:
Switch:
- New Pokemon Snap - 147,742 - NEW
- Monster Hunter Rise - 102,952
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury - 27,096
PS5
- Returnal - 6,573 - NEW
- Judgment - 2,881
PS4
- NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 - 25,601
- R-Type Final 2 - 8.693 - NEW
- Judgment - 3,383
Is there any sales data from Japan for X/S games ?
Usually they report the top 30 and usually no Xbox games chart in the top 30. That's also why there are only 2 PS5 games, since those are the only ones to chart in the top 30 now. This is just a leak, the full charts come on thursday. It was delayed because of Golden Week holiday.