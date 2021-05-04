Epic CEO: Sony is the Only Platform Holder that Requires Epic to Pay Compensation for Crossplay - News

Court documents from the Epic Games v. Apple case earlier revealed how much Sony was against adding cross-platform play to multiplatform games on the PlayStation 4. Once Sony allowed crossplay on the PS4 that require publishers to pay Sony a royalty fee.

Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney in testimony said that Sony is the only platform holder that requires Epic Games to play compensation for crossplay.

"In certain circumstances, Epic will have to pay additional revenue to Sony," said Sweeney. "If somebody were primarily playing on PlayStation, but paying on iPhone then this might trigger compensation."

Epic Games had to agree to pay the royalty fees in order to enable crossplay in Fortnite on the PS4.

Other leaked court documents include an internal Xbox review of The Last of Us Part II that was done by the Xbox Portfolio Team and that Dead Island 2 and Saints Row 5 will be exclusive to the Epic Games Store.

