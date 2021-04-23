GTAV Once Again Tops the New Zealand Charts - Sales

Grand Theft Auto V has once again taken first place on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending April 18, 2021.

NBA 2K21 and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War are in second and third places, respectively. FIFA 21 is in fourth place, while Mortal Kombat 11 is in fifth place. Tekken 7 is in sixth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

Grand Theft Auto V NBA 2K21 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War FIFA 21 Mortal Kombat 11 Tekken 7 EA Sports UFC 4 Outriders Gran Turismo Sport Assassin's Creed Valhalla

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

