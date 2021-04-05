TASOMACHI: Behind the Twilight Arrives April 14 for PC - News

Publisher Playism and developer Oribtal Express announced the action-adventure game, TASOMACHI: Behind the Twilight, will launch for PC via Steam and GOG on April 14. The game supports English, Japanese, and Chinese (Simplified and Traditional) languages.

"I enjoy making 2D and 3D art for myself and others, but I felt a need to express myself and the beauty of the world, which I could only do properly through a video game of my own," said TASOMACHI developer nocras.

"It also feels like the world unfairly abandoned the collect-a-thon platformer, and I want to bring that genre back with beautiful visuals that create the same sense of melancholy and joy that I originally felt in my youth."

View the release date announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Explore the beautiful landscape and undertake the various trials of an imagined world inspired by the art, culture, and geography of East Asia and late-90’s collect-a-thon platformers. Artist-turned-game developer nocras’ impressive resume includes credits on multiple AAA titles, including 3D design on Final Fantasy XIII-2 in addition to Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn, and 2D art for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild as well as Xenoblade Chronicles 2.

As crash-landed explorer Yukumo, double jump, dash, and airdrop through dungeons, temples, and various scenic locations, complete with a “Photo Mode” to commemorate the many beautiful sights. Take on these challenges at a relaxed pace with no life gauges or hit counters to worry about while jamming out to a soundtrack by Ujico, a Japanese musician with more than 1 million YouTube subscribers and 600,000 monthly Spotify listeners.

Between levels, visit the city that serves as home to the Nezu Tribe, a cat-like species providing Yukumo with requests to complete various tasks in exchange for valuable collectibles and resources. Find new areas by repairing Yukumo’s airship, discover ancient temples, and traverse cherry blossom-covered gardens and snow-covered mountain ranges. Earn new outfits and items to decorate Yukumo’s house among the Nezu Tribe.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

