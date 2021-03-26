Craftopia Headed to Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, Also Available on Xbox Game Pass - News

Developer Pocket Pair announced the multiplayer open-world survival action game, Craftopia, will be getting a release on the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, as well as available on Xbox Game Pass for Console and PC.

Craftopia first launched for PC via Steam Early Access in September 2020.

Here is an overview of the game:

Craftopia is the brand new multiplayer open-world survival action game. We have imagined what would happen when we combine our favorite video games altogether.

Chop trees and mine stones as in sandbox; explore the world as in open-world; fight the hunger as in survival; cultivate and harvest as in farming; collect loots in dungeons as in hack-and-slash; automate activities as in factory management; hunt monsters and creatures as in hunting action; and cast magical spells as in fantasy RPG.

Now we have a utopia for all of us. That is Craftopia.

Key Features:

Farming – Over 20 crops are available for you to grow. Of course, you can grow crops one by one, but there are more you can do. With the power of agricultural machines, you can have large scale fields. While enjoying your self-sufficient life, why not make your colorful orchards?

– Over 20 crops are available for you to grow. Of course, you can grow crops one by one, but there are more you can do. With the power of agricultural machines, you can have large scale fields. While enjoying your self-sufficient life, why not make your colorful orchards? Industrialization and Automation – You can automate every single item gathering. When you get tired of cutting woods and mining stones? Let’s automate!…Tired of automation of simple activities? Then let’s start using belt-conveyers to build huge factories.

– You can automate every single item gathering. When you get tired of cutting woods and mining stones? Let’s automate!…Tired of automation of simple activities? Then let’s start using belt-conveyers to build huge factories. Breeding – By throwing Monster Prism at creatures, you can catch them as a pet. Not only animals like cows and deer, but most of the monsters are also tamable. Monsters, gotta catch ’em all!

– By throwing Monster Prism at creatures, you can catch them as a pet. Not only animals like cows and deer, but most of the monsters are also tamable. Monsters, gotta catch ’em all! Exploring Dungeons – When the detector starts beeping, it’s the sign that you’re getting close to a dangerous dungeon. Back to the town to equip yourself, then enter the dungeon in the hope of finding treasures. It changes its shape every time you enter. At the end of the dungeon, you will encounter bosses to fight.You will gain new abilities when you unleash the power of the world.

– When the detector starts beeping, it’s the sign that you’re getting close to a dangerous dungeon. Back to the town to equip yourself, then enter the dungeon in the hope of finding treasures. It changes its shape every time you enter. At the end of the dungeon, you will encounter bosses to fight.You will gain new abilities when you unleash the power of the world. Fishing – In Craftopia, you can enjoy fishing too. Taste some fresh fish, and craft a shield from turtle shells! Once you get used to fishing on the coastline, it’s time to build a ship to sail! Let’s catch a whale!

– In Craftopia, you can enjoy fishing too. Taste some fresh fish, and craft a shield from turtle shells! Once you get used to fishing on the coastline, it’s time to build a ship to sail! Let’s catch a whale! Vehicles – Hoverboards, motorbikes, helicopters, automobiles, biplanes, tanks, air balloons, and machinery… Gather materials to craft what you want to ride! You can share a ride with your friends to explore the world together!

– Hoverboards, motorbikes, helicopters, automobiles, biplanes, tanks, air balloons, and machinery… Gather materials to craft what you want to ride! You can share a ride with your friends to explore the world together! Skill Tree – There are over 100 skills to learn in Craftopia. You can create your character by learning various skills. Some are good at crafting; some are skilled at broad swords; some might do better in automation. Your job will vary throughout the adventure, depending on your play styles!

– There are over 100 skills to learn in Craftopia. You can create your character by learning various skills. Some are good at crafting; some are skilled at broad swords; some might do better in automation. Your job will vary throughout the adventure, depending on your play styles! Character Creation – Gender / sex, race, hairstyle, eyes, faces, skin tones, facial hairs, face painting, you can customize all of them!

– Gender / sex, race, hairstyle, eyes, faces, skin tones, facial hairs, face painting, you can customize all of them! Multiplayer – Multiplayer is available. You can build factories, explore dungeons, catch fish with your friends. The choice is yours! You can be an assassin if you want to.

