Switch Sold 1.5 Million in UK in 2020, PS5 Sold Over 450,000, and Xbox Series X|S Sold 310,000 Units

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console in the UK in 2020 with 1.5 million units sold, according to data from GfK and GSD and released by the Entertainment Retailers Association. This is up from just under one million sold in 2019.

The PlayStation 5 sold over 450,000 units in 2020 in the UK, while the Xbox Series X|S sold 310,000 units.

The PS5 and PS4 sold a combined 900,000 units in 2020, which is up from 700,000 PS4 consoles sold in 2019. The Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One sold a combined 600,000 units, which is up from 500,000 Xbox One consoles sold in 2019.

The PS5 and Xbox Series X|S had a strong launch month in November, however, sales were a bit lower in December when compared to the launches of the PS4 and Xbox One in 2013. Both next-generation consoles have suffered stock issues in the UK and around the world.

The Switch generated £367.4 million in revenue, followed by the PS5 with £191 million and the Xbox Series X|S with £118 million.

