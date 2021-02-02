Certain Affinity Developing Original IP - News

Developer Certain Affinity announced it is developing a new original intellectual property. The new game is the culmination of the studio's goals to "steadily and healthily grow a world-class team."

Max Hoberman, the Certain Affinity CEO and former Multiplayer and Online Lead for the Halo series, has been leading the team that has been going since 2006 that now has over 250 employees. They are the biggest independent developer in Austin, Texas.

"We have been building towards this project for the past few years," said Hoberman. "We’re thrilled to have signed an agreement to lead development on our most ambitious title to date. This game is our creative vision to lead and our team is exceptionally passionate about it."

Certain Affinity has assisted in the development of the multiplayer in some entries in the Halo series and Call of Duty series. They also assisted development in Left 4 Dead.

