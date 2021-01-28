Momotaro Dentetsu Tops the Japanese Charts, Switch Sales Remain Above 100,000, PS5 Sales Rise - Sales

Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (NS) has remained in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 92,793 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending January 24, 2021.

Ring Fit Adventure (NS) is in second with sales of 36,489 units. Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) is in third with sales of 27,237 units. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is in fourth with sales of 19,239 units and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (NS) is in fifth with 13,316 units sold.

The entire top 10 are games for the Nintendo Switch.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 110,811 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 17,348 units, the PlayStation 4 sold 3,263 units, the 3DS sold 439 units, and the Xbox Series X|S sold 424 units.

Here is the complete top 10:

[NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 92,793 (1,710,394) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 36,489 (2,273,887) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 27,237 (6,580,855) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 19,239 (3,620,938) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 13,316 (4,122,643) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 11,873 (1,786,687) [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 11,410 (612,794) [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 9,407 (3,753,205) [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield (The Pokemon Company, 11/15/19) – 8,847 (3,938,093) [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo, 10/05/18) – 7,623 (1,805,240)

Here is the hardware breakdown:

Switch – 87,385 (14,877,202) Switch Lite – 23,426 (3,224,391) PlayStation 5 – 15,312 (245,957) PlayStation 4 – 3,247 (7,746,690) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 2,036 (55,665) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 439 (1,153,006) Xbox Series X – 386 (25,566) Xbox Series S – 38 (6,685) PlayStation 4 Pro – 16 (1,575,581)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

