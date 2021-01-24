Hitman 3 Debuts in 1st on the UK Charts, PS5 Sales Jump as Sony Ships More Consoles - Sales

/ 441 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Hitman 3 has debuted on the top spot on the UK retail charts, according to GfK for the week ending January 23, 2021.

Launch sales for Hitman 3 are up 17 percent compared to the last game in the series. The PS5 version accounted for 49% of the games, the Xbox version for 27 percent, and the PS4 version 25 percent.

Sony was able to ship more PS5 consoles to the market last week, which caused sales for Spider-Man: Miles Morales to increase 142 percent and jump from 12th to fifth place on the charts. The Demon's Souls remake re-entered the charts in 35th as sales increased 166 percent.

Overall sales for games on the PS5 increased 279 percent week-on-week.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles:

Hitman 3 - NEW Animal Crossing: New Horizons Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Spider-Man: Miles Morales Grand Theft Auto V Ring Fit Adventure Just Dance 2021 Minecraft (NS) FIFA 21

Thanks, GamesIndustry.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles