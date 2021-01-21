Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury Adds 4-Player Co-op to Captain Toad - News

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury is less than one month away from release and the Super Mario UK Twitter account has revealed more information on the game.

The Captain Toad mini-adventures from the original Wii U version of Super Mario 3D World will be getting a four-player co-op mode in the re-release.

"Did you know Super Mario 3D World was the first time Captain Toad was playable in his own mini-adventures? Experience these courses in four-player co-op in Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury," reads the tweet.

The Captain Toad levels were so popular that a standalone game, Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker, released for the Wii U in 2014 and was re-released for the Nintendo Switch in 2018.

Here is an overview of Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury:

Join Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach and Toad on a quest to save the Sprixie Kingdom in Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, pouncing onto Nintendo Switch! Bowser’s kidnapped the Sprixie Princess, and it’s up to our heroes to rescue her!

Clamber over walls and cat-scratch your enemies using the Super Bell, clone yourself with the Double Cherry or pop the Cannon Box on your head and fire off projectiles at your foes. This enhanced version of Super Mario 3D World also comes with gameplay improvements, like increased running speed for all characters and the ability to climb higher while using the Super Bell. You can even play using gyro controls!

As well as local co-op play with up to three friends, players can now enjoy online multiplayer mayhem!

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury will launch for the Nintendo Switch on February 12.

