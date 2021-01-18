Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition Sells 25,000 Physical Copies on Switch in Under 3 Hours - News

posted 1 hour ago

After many years Ubisoft has re-released Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game with all of the DLC included. The game released on January 14, 2021 and appears to already be a success.

Limited Run Games released the physical edition of the game and in less than three hours it sold 25,000 units on the Nintendo Switch.

In less than 3 hours we sold 25,000 copies of Scott Pilgrim on Switch!



Thank you so much for your support in making this our biggest release of all time! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/xtdFrxTeVf — Douglas (Dougie) Bogart (@LimitedRunDoug) January 15, 2021

Here is an overview of the game:

Scott Pilgrim is back! Team up with friends to battle your way through waves of tough enemies to fight for love. Share health and coins, compete in mini-games like Dodgeball, and challenge each other to an epic-last-one-standing duel. The Complete Edition includes the “Knives Chau” and “Wallace Wells” downloadable content.

Rediscover the beloved 2D arcade-style beat’em up inspired by the iconic comic book series and movie Scott Pilgrim vs. The World in this Complete Edition! Play as your favorite characters—Scott Pilgrim, Ramona Flowers, Knives Chau, Stephen Stills, and more. Team up with three of your friends as you battle your way through waves of tough enemies to defeat the League of Evil Exes!

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition is available for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via the Epic Games Store, Ubisoft Store, and Uplay, and Google Stadia.

