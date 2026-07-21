Supernatural Horror Game ASYLUM Launches This Winter for PS5, Xbox Series, Switch, and PS4 - News

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Publisher SOEDESCO and developer Senscape have announced the supernatural horror adventure game, ASYLUM, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation 4 this winter.

the game first released for PC via Steam and GOG in March 2025.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

From the creators of cult sleeper hit Scratches and the haunting Serena, comes a chilling journey into the darkest depths of your mind. ASYLUM is an ambitious first-person horror adventure casting you into the hallucinatory setting of the Hanwell Mental Institute.

As an ex-patient suffering bizarre visions, you must explore the intricate layout of the building, research its past history, and march towards a shocking conclusion. With influences ranging from Peter Cushing to Lucio Fulci, ASYLUM has been meticulously crafted with a strong focus on storytelling and atmosphere. Visit countless tenebrous environments, make your way through a towering, lifelike mental hospital, and solve compelling puzzles to find the answers you seek. We poured our heart and soul into creating an involving and endlessly rewarding adventure.

If you love the kind of slow-burning horror with an old-school sensibility that creeps upon you, ASYLUM will be an unforgettable experience. A mind-bending original storyline that we somehow managed to keep secret during 15 years of production. Around 10 hours of gameplay—and that’s without learning all the dark secrets! An atmosphere so engrossing you will almost smell the stench of decrepitude and putrefaction around you.

Key Features:

Exciting challenges rewarding your wit and observation.

Memorable soundtrack inspired by 80s horror films and quite a bit of John Carpenter.

No jump scares! OK, maybe just a frightening handful that will hit you when you least expect them.

Diegetic interface and other buzz words.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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