Rune Dice Launches May 19 for PS5, Xbox Series, Switch, and PC - News

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Publisher Kwalee and developer Smart Raven Studio announced the tactical deckbuilder, Rune Dice, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on May 19.

View the release date reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Tactical deckbuilding in bite-sized sessions. Launch dice to create magical chain reactions. Choose from distinct hero classes with unique abilities. Build synergies between dice, relics, and runes to defeat challenging bosses.

Magical Dice Fusion

Launch dice across enchanted battlefields where realistic physics meets ancient magic. Matching dice fuse into a more powerful one that seeks its equals, triggering devastating chain combos.

Plan each throw carefully—every dice placement can trigger massive combos that wipe out entire enemy waves or set up tactical future plays. Master both precise aiming and strategic prediction to unleash the full power of mystical dice fusion.

Choose Your Hero Class

Pick from eight unique classes, each with special dice and magical abilities. Every class offers multiple heroes with different starting combinations, ensuring each adventure feels completely different. With endless replayability for each unique hero classes. Level up, complete quests, and unlock rewards.

Spread deadly poison through enemy ranks as a Rogue, unleash lightning storms as a Mage, or absorb massive damage as a heavily armoured Warrior. Each class opens up entirely new tactical approaches and synergies.

Face Epic Bosses

Every location culminates in challenging battles against bosses, each with unique abilities that will test your strategy.

Some bosses summon additional minions, others manipulate the dice field, and the most dangerous can completely change combat rules. Adapt your dice collection and tactics to overcome each distinct threat.

Build Your Perfect Deck

Craft a powerful combination of dice, relics, and runes that work together to define your playstyle.

Collect magical dice through combat victories and shop purchases, discover game-changing relics that provide permanent enhancements, and gather tactical runes for battlefield manipulation. Visit ancient altars where you can risk your dice for upgrades, or play it safe and build your arsenal gradually. The synergy between your dice attacks, relic bonuses, and rune abilities creates devastating combinations and endless strategic possibilities.

Features:

Physics-based dice throwing with magical merge mechanics.

Eight hero classes with multiple characters each.

Epic boss and mini-boss encounters with unique abilities.

Diverse dice with special powers and abilities.

Powerful relics and consumable runes for synergies.

Procedural map generation with multiple encounter types.

Progression system with unlocks and achievements.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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